Maria Menounos Steps Down From E! Due to Brain Tumor

July 3, 2017 7:52 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: brain cancer, Brain Tumor, E!, entertainment correspondent, golf ball size, Maria Menounos, People magazine, stage 4 cancer

The gorgeous and talented Maria Menounos from E! has stepped down after 3 years as a correspondent because of a brain tumor!

Maria was diagnosed with a non-cancerous golf ball sized tumor after going to the doctor for headaches, light-headedness and slurred speech back in February.

Doctor’s say there is a 6-7% chance the tumor will return – but they were able to remove most of it in a risky 7-hour surgery recently.

Maria says:

I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world. For me, sharing this story is important on so many levels. We’re caretakers as women and we put ourselves last. I tell people all the time if your car is making a weird noise, you take it to the mechanic. How come when our body is making weird noises, we ignore it? I’m so lucky that I went to the doctor and raised the alarm.

As if her health isn’t enough to deal with. Maria’s mother is battling stage-4 brain cancer: 

I adore Maria and wish her nothing but good health – and her Mom as well. Can’t wait to see her big comeback!

Maria is on the cover of this month’s People Magazine. To read more click here: Maria Menounos on People

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live