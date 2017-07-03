Maria Menounos Steps Down From E! Due to Brain Tumor

The gorgeous and talented Maria Menounos from E! has stepped down after 3 years as a correspondent because of a brain tumor!

Maria was diagnosed with a non-cancerous golf ball sized tumor after going to the doctor for headaches, light-headedness and slurred speech back in February.

Doctor’s say there is a 6-7% chance the tumor will return – but they were able to remove most of it in a risky 7-hour surgery recently.

Maria says:

I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world. For me, sharing this story is important on so many levels. We’re caretakers as women and we put ourselves last. I tell people all the time if your car is making a weird noise, you take it to the mechanic. How come when our body is making weird noises, we ignore it? I’m so lucky that I went to the doctor and raised the alarm.

As if her health isn’t enough to deal with. Maria’s mother is battling stage-4 brain cancer:

I adore Maria and wish her nothing but good health – and her Mom as well. Can’t wait to see her big comeback!

Maria is on the cover of this month’s People Magazine. To read more click here: Maria Menounos on People