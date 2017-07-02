TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This Multicultural Hit ‘Slowly’ Made It’s Way To #1

July 2, 2017 9:36 AM By Nikki
Two Puerto Ricans and a Canadian walk into a bar….I mean a recording studio…and what do you get??? A multicultural, bilingual smash hit song. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber have a #1 song in Chicago and worldwide with ‘Despacito’.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

19. Malibu – Miley Cyrus

18. Versace On The Floor – Bruno Mars

17. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

16. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

15. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

14. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber

13. Believer – Imagine Dragons

12. Attention – Charlie Puth

11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

10. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

7. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

6. Now Or Never – Halsey

5. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

4. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo

3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back -Shawn Mendes

  1. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber
