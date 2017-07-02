TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This Multicultural Hit ‘Slowly’ Made It’s Way To #1

Two Puerto Ricans and a Canadian walk into a bar….I mean a recording studio…and what do you get??? A multicultural, bilingual smash hit song. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber have a #1 song in Chicago and worldwide with ‘Despacito’.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
19. Malibu – Miley Cyrus
18. Versace On The Floor – Bruno Mars
17. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
16. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
15. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
14. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber
13. Believer – Imagine Dragons
12. Attention – Charlie Puth
11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
10. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
9. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
8. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
7. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
6. Now Or Never – Halsey
5. Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
4. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Quavo
3. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
2. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back -Shawn Mendes
- Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber