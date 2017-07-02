Kanye Breaks-Up with Jay Z Professionally

Kanye West and Jay Z were partners in Tidal (their music streaming service) but Kanye has quit!

So what happened?

According to TMZ , it’s all about the dollars! Kanye claims Tidal owes him more than $3 million!

We’re told Kanye’s beef with Tidal is twofold — his The Life of Pablo album resulted in 1 1/2 million new subscribers to Tidal, for which he was supposed to get a bonus but the company hasn’t paid. Kanye also says Tidal reneged on reimbursing him for music videos.

Kanye’s lawyer’s allegedly try to work the matter out by sending a letter explaining the issues, then 2 weeks later after no response a second letter was sent saying they were in breach of contract and Yeezy was done.

So besides Kanye being done as a co-owner of Tidal, they also lose him as an artist!

So does this mean it will cause a rift in Jay and Kanye’s friendship? Or was a personal problem the final straw in leaving the business?

Rumor has it, Jay Z’s new album has lyrics that trash him (this Tidal stuff started before) and that Kanye did not know before hand…so that probably won’t help. PS – Remember when Kanye broke down in concert about Jay Z? If you forgot watch here: Kanye Breaks Down Over Jay Z

Do you think this will end their friendship?