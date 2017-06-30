Niall Horan Says Katy Perry Is Embarrassing Him

June 30, 2017 12:26 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: dance music, flirting, irish charm, Katy Perry, katy perry embarrassing niall horan, love, Niall Horan, One Direction, pop music, sex, sexy

23-year-old Niall was left red faced earlier this week when Katy said:

“I see him around all the time, he’s always trying to like get my number to like maybe flirt with me but I’m like ‘I could babysit you I’m like your mum!'”

Niall said:

“I don’t know if it’s in the accent or the way we put things but I guess that stigma of Irish charm follows you around a bit, which is not a bad thing really.” I texted a mutual friend who works on her team saying, ‘I heard you guys are going to be down in Australia’. Katy has taken that and run with it and embarrassed me in front of the whole world.”

 

 

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live