Niall Horan Says Katy Perry Is Embarrassing Him

23-year-old Niall was left red faced earlier this week when Katy said:

“I see him around all the time, he’s always trying to like get my number to like maybe flirt with me but I’m like ‘I could babysit you I’m like your mum!'”

Niall said:

“I don’t know if it’s in the accent or the way we put things but I guess that stigma of Irish charm follows you around a bit, which is not a bad thing really.” I texted a mutual friend who works on her team saying, ‘I heard you guys are going to be down in Australia’. Katy has taken that and run with it and embarrassed me in front of the whole world.”