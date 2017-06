Jay has released his latest album ‘4:44’ on Tidal. The album is personal and political and Beyonce fans were quick to recognize it as a response to her ‘Lemonade’.

The album also hints at other events in their life like the elevator incident, infidelity, Kanye and more.

It’s like Bey gave us lemonade and Jay gives us tea.

You can stream the album on Tidal HERE.

Peep some of our memes about it below: