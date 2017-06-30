5 Things You Should Know About #FreeTicketFriday Artist Luis Fonsi

Everywhere you go you hear Luis Fonsi’s monster hit song with Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee ‘Despacito’. This is his first crossover hit for American pop radio but Luis has actually been recording since the late 90’s. Win tickets for his ‘Love And Dance World Tour’ September 26th at Rosemont Theater all day on B96’s Free Ticket Friday.

Now here are 5 things you should know about Luis Fonsi:

Luis Fonsi is a hot dad! That’s right…he has a 6 year old daughter with model wife Águeda López. After moving to from Puerto Rico to the US he wound up in a small group called ‘Big Guys’ with Joey Fatone from N’SYNC! Luis has a big heart. He is donating 100% proceeds from his ‘Des-Pa-Cito’ hats to St. Jude.

4. Luis is an actor. He made his debut in the Mexican tele nova ‘Corazones al limited’, was on Nickelodeons ‘Tania’ and even had a stint on Broadway in ‘Forever Tango’.

5. Luis works out!!! No dad-bod on this Papa. Look at the muscles: