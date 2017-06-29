Powerball & Mega Millions Suspended In Illinois Because Of Budget Woes

June 29, 2017 1:19 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: illinois budget woes, money issues, powerball and mega millions suspended in illinois

Bogus!!!

Just another loss for Illinois because of budget issues.

The multistate lottery game organization warned earlier this month that it would pull out of Illinois if the state was unable to pass a budget by the end of the month…they didn’t.

Ticket sales of Powerball will be suspended across the state at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Ticket sales of Mega Millions will be suspended across the state at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

 

The state’s lottery also said that any winners of prizes exceeding $25,000 will experience a delay in payments for all games.

Bogus???

