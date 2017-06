Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that kills more than 500 Americans every year.

Never use generators, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning devices inside your home, basement, or garage or near a window.

If it’s cold, stay with friends or family or in a shelter.

To learn more, call 1-800-CDC-INFO. B96 Cares!