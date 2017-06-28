Tips to Keep Your Pets Safe & Sound During 4th of July Weekend

June 28, 2017 11:37 AM By Lizzy Buczak
The fourth of July holiday is a very stressful time for pets.

The Humane Society is warning all pet owners to exert caution during the holiday and keep pets safe with a few tips.

First off, keep pets away from all firework displays. It should be common knowledge but fireworks can frighten pets and send them into a frenzy, which is why there is huge increase in lost pets around the 4th.

Make sure your pups are at home and leave the radio and TV on so that the sounds aren’t too startling. (My dog enjoys some B96 and US99 when he’s hanging out at home, just saying!)

Obviously DON’T PLAY FETCH with fireworks.

Keep a look out for sigs that your pet is distressed – ears in a downward position, trembling, tail tucked between legs, heavy panting or heavy drooling.

 

