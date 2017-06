What’s better than 4 days off of work for 4th of July weekend? Cheap gas prices.

This year, we’re getting our cake and eating it too.

Usually, drivers see a spike in gas prices for the Fourth but this year, GasBuddy projects that prices will plummet even lower than on New Year’s Day.

That’s a first in 17 years.

The nationwide average will be $2.21 per gallon, which is well under the 10-year average of 3.14.

In other words, fuel up those cars!