[Listen] Sticky Situations: Jewelry Delivery

June 28, 2017 8:00 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Christine found many things that were NOT hers in the back of her  BF Mark’s car. First it was a long curly blonde hair, now it’s earrings! When we say we’ll return the earrings…it’s clear they aren’t Christine’s. Have you found something NOT yours at a sigfig’s house?

 

