[Listen] Sticky Situations: Jewelry Delivery

Christine found many things that were NOT hers in the back of her BF Mark’s car. First it was a long curly blonde hair, now it’s earrings! When we say we’ll return the earrings…it’s clear they aren’t Christine’s. Have you found something NOT yours at a sigfig’s house?
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...More from J Niice