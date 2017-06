Want to see Sam Hunt perform his hit SUMMER song Body Like a Backroad live?

You can win tickets to his show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on July 8th during our Two Ticket Tuesday this July 4th!

Listen During The Times To Win Below!

10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 7pm / 8pm / 9pm / 10pm / 11pm

Contest Rules: