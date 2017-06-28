Here’s How You Can Get Free Starbucks This Week

June 28, 2017 12:49 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Starbucks

Who doesn’t love a good BOGO!?

Starbucks is helping us get our caffeine fix this 4th of July weekend because let’s be honest, we’re definitely going to need it.

The coffee chain will be serving up a buy one get one free iced espresso drink of equal or lesser value from June 27 to July 2.

Head to any Starbucks between 2 and 5pm to score your complimentary drink.

In a press release, the coffee chain suggests trying a Starbucks Doubleshot on Ice, an iced Caffé Americano, iced Caramel Macchiato, iced Soy Latte, or iced White Chocolate Mocha.

All sound really delicious so aren’t you glad you get two for the price of one!?

