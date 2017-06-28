Britney Spears Answers to Lip Syncing in Concert “Rumors”

Britney Spears is an AMAZING dancer and puts on a great show…but she’s often been accused of lip-syncing during her shows.

So in a new interview in Israel when asked about “not singing live,” Brit had a chance to explain:

I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?

Britney is honest about it, so should it matter if she sings with a track or not?

What do you think?