B96 Cares : Be Safe This 4th of July Weekend

The 4th of July falls on a Tuesday this year = loooong weekend!

Because of all that extra time, it’s expected that more people will take road trips making the number of people on the road increase by 3%.

If you’re thinking 3% is nothing – think again!

According to AAA, that increase will bring the expected number of people on the road to 44 MILLION!

If you don’t want to endure the extra traffic, CTA is increasing their services! They say:

CTA buses and trains will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday. They will run on a normal Saturday schedule and Sunday schedule over the weekend, with additional service. Longer trains will run on the Red, Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Pink and Purple lines during certain periods over the weekend. Bus service will increase along routes serving Navy Pier, the Loop and areas along the lakefront.

See the full bus/L schedule here: CTA 4th of July Weekend

If you’re headed out to the burbs (or ARE in the burbs coming downtown) the Metra can help!

As always because of the bigger crowds, chances are your booze will not be allowed :O BUT, they will have their $8 weekend pass available which is an awesome deal!

See the Metra Holiday schedule here : Metra 4th of July schedule

If you’re driving as always don’t drink (nominate a DD before or get an Uber or cab if you do) and be aware of other impaired drivers on the road.

Too much fun is still waiting to be had – so don’t make a careless mistake!

Check out these reminders from IDOT : Staying Safe on the Road

We love the 4th of July and want you to have the best time what ever you do! Just be safe so we can keep having fun 😉

For a list of places having fireworks in the Chicagoland area and burbs click here: 2017 Fireworks