Taco Bell Weddings Kick Off in Vegas This August

We can already hear the wedding bells at Taco Bell.
Earlier this year, Taco Bell revealed that their Las Vegas strip location would double up as a chapel and reception hall.
After a bit of a wait, couples can finally start planning a wedding date because weddings will start on August 7th.
For $600, couples will get a dozen tacos, a cake and a bouquet out of hot sauce pockets.
Considering how many people get hitched in Vegas, I think this is one of TB’s better plans.
The first couple to tie the knot at the location was a couple who won a free wedding through the official contest.
Based on the pictures, the wedding is a lot classier than I expected.
The bundle even includes a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, two “Just Married” tee’s, and a batch of Taco-Bell champagne flute.