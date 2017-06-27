Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour

By Hayden Wright

Shakira’s latest album El Dorado will get a world tour that kicks off this November in Germany. The Colombian singer will crisscross the globe on her El Dorado World Tour, starting in Europe and finding her way to the United States, where she’ll play Madison Square Garden, L.A.’s The Forum and more arena stops. Shakira’s team revealed a full list of dates and tickets go on sale this Friday.

Related: Shakira Announces New Album ‘El Dorado’

“Thank you all so much for listening to my music in so many places around the world. I can’t wait to be onstage again singing along with all of you, all of your favorites and mine. It’s going to be fun! The road to El Dorado starts now!” Shakira said in a statement.

Here’s a full list of dates:

Shakira’s 2017-18 El Dorado World Tour:

11/8 – Cologne, Germany

11/10 – Paris, France

11/11 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg

11/12 – Antwerp, Belgium

11/14 -Amsterdam, Netherlands

11/16 – Montpellier, France

11/17 – Bilbao, Spain

11/19 – Madrid, Spain

11/22 – Lisbon, Portugal

11/23 – La Coruña, Spain

11/25 – Barcelona, Spain

11/28 – Lyon, France

11/30 – Munich, Germany

12/3 – Milan, Italy

12/4 – Zurich, Switzerland

1/9 – Orlando, FL

1/11 – Sunrise, FL

1/12 – Miami, FL

1/16 – Washington, DC

1/17 – New York, NY

1/19 – Montreal, Canada

1/20 – Toronto, Canada

1/22 – Detroit, MI

1/23 – Chicago, IL

1/26 – Houston, TX

1/28 – Dallas, TX

1/29 – San Antonio, TX

2/1 – Los Angeles, CA

2/3 -Phoenix, AZ

2/6 – Anaheim, CA

2/7 – San Jose, CA

2/9 – San Diego, CA

2/10 -Las Vegas, NV