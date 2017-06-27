‘Pretty Little Liars’ Series Finale Theory – Is Spencer’s Twin Sister A.D?

We have a full 2-hour series finale of Pretty Little Liars to get through tonight and while fans will finally find out who the twisted, mysterious and sociopathic A.D is, there’s a popular fan theory circulating the internet right now – Spencer’s evil twin sister.

I’ve been down this “who is A.D” avenue one to many times and have failed to come up with anything plausible or satisfactory but I can’t argue with the facts here.

Since the series strayed so far from the books, it would make sense that Marlene would want to honor them some way and involve a twin.

We initially thought that Marlene King swapped out “twin” for “transgender sister” but maybe that’s just what she needed to get us off the right path.

And really, once you see all the evidence, including all of the discrepancies in Spencer’s outfits, moods and watches, you’ll have a hard time arguing a different theory.

Twins run in the family with Mary and Jessica being identical. Mary is Spencer’s mother but she also reportedly gave birth to two babies in Radley. We initially assumed it was Charlotte but what if there was another child? This is definitely possible with the revelation that Pastor Ted is Charlotte’s biological father. If there were “babies” it would have both been by Peter Hastings….

Spencer was born in Radley and then spent some time there so it makes sense she’d have a strong connection with it. That would explain the dancing scene with guest star Maddie Ziegler. She was hallucinating a twin moment and remembering the time she spent in that room.

Marlene said that they would make it so that fans could figure it out before the finale. At this point, all signs point to a second Spencer and many fans are jumping on the bandwagon.

Keegan Allen, who plays Toby, said that there would not be another Spoby kiss in season 7 yet it happened…. we all saw it. Unless, that wasn’t Spencer. It did feel a little out of character for Spence to just jump his bones right after his wife died. Then Toby may have foreshadowed this by stating “that’s not the Spencer I know.”

In fact, Spencer has been a lot more flirtatious this season. Just think of how she played Marco and how she had a fling with Caleb, despite him being Hannah’s ex! And even after she found out they were married, she still told him “not to forget any of it because she wouldn’t.” Really girl?

When Hannah is abducted, she has a vision or some hallucination of Spencer telling her that “If AD can come in and out of here you can too.” We hadn’t heard the name AD yet so how would she have know that? This could have been the twin. Mary also sings the same song to Spencer that Spencer sang to Hannah.

Some say the twin is actually Bethany Young and this would bring her back into the equation since we never had any closure on her. Maybe she isn’t dead and buried in Ali’s grave, maybe she’s ACTUALLY the twin who has been running this whole operation.

If we were to believe Bethany is Spencer’s twin, that would explain why Peter Hasting’s didn’t want Toby to dig deeper into his mother’s death. Remember that Bethany allegedly killed Marion Cavanaugh and if Toby got more info, he would have pieced together her identity.

Jessica DiLaurentis reportedly took Bethany on trips when she was in Radley and made her call her “Aunt Jessie.” That would only make sense if she was Mary Drake’s daughter, thus Spencer’s twin. Plus we know they would go to the stables and Spencer loves horses.

A twin would definitely explain that bizarre moment with Spencer, Wren and Ezra at the airport. Spencer was acting really shady and even asked Ezra not to mention it to the girls. We then never found out why Wren was just “passing by” Rosewood but I doubt that’s a pit stop on the way from London. Maybe this wasn’t the real Spencer but the twin who may have been caught up.

There’s one scene where Mary Drake looks at a picture of Spencer and Melissa and comments that they could be like “twins.” Another form of foreshadowing?

Spencer’s mother once yells at her and says “it was like there were two Spencer’s living in this house, the Spencer we recognized and her evil twin and we never knew which one was coming down for breakfast.”

Some say Spencer isn’t even in this season and the whole time, it’s been her twin. We meet Spencer again after a time jump, which means the twin could have kidnapped and locked the real Spencer up and taken over her life in an attempt to have real friends. In the series finale promo, we see Mary Drake sedating “Spencer,” which is odd because she’s supposed to be in jail and allegedly loves her daughter?

Most of the series, if you think about it, circles around Ali and Spencer with season 7 focusing on the Hasting’s the most. There has to be a reason for it… and a reason why Melissa and Wren are suddenly back in town.

Debunking That Theory

Some say that the theory is pretty out there, even for PLL. I wouldn’t put anything past Marlene King considering the first A was Charlotte, the transgender daughter of Mary Drake, Jessica’s twin sister who actually dated her cousin briefly. I mean, that’s PRETTY twisted. Not to mention this is a world well cellphones burst into flames and Caleb can locate someone with a car key FOB. (Why not just use the new Snapchat map update bruh?!)

Let’s consider for a moment that the twin theory is too simple and expected. We know that A.D has a penchant for using masks that look very realistic, think Archer wearing a Detective Wilden mask to fool Ali into thinking she’s crazy. Maybe it will be a twin reveal of sorts but the real A.D will just be wearing a realistic Spencer mask.

If Spencer’s twin isn’t A.D, the only other option in my mind is Wren. Wren has also been involved in this madness since season 1 and his return only means trouble. Plus, he’s British and a doctor, just like Archer Dunhill and his father has had a history of mental illness. Maybe he spent so much time at Radley, he befriended Charlotte, got caught up in all the drama and carried out her game after she was killed?

Little Liars, tell me, what’s your A.D theory?! We’ll talk about how wrong we all were tomorrow.