Is Zayn Canceling Shows Because of Anxiety?

June 27, 2017 12:24 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: anxiety, canceling shows, changed, crippling anxiety, Japan, London, One Direction, recording, Solo, solo career, studio dates, zayn, Zayn Malik

Zayn has been canceling his Japanese tour dates and rumor has it, it’s because of anxiety!

If you recall, Zayn has said back in his One Direction days he suffered from “crippling anxiety”.

Sources close to him say, that this is not the case this time and the reason is his recording schedule changed.

It happens right? Sure!

His Japanese fans may be more disappointed tho because these canceled dates were already rescheduled dates! 😮

A local publication says:

If he never performs, there’s a danger his solo career will flop.

Make sure to make it up to your fans Zayn!

