Halsey is NOT A Fan of Iggy Azalea…Like at ALL

June 27, 2017 12:57 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
In a recent interview with Halsey, she randomly brought up Iggy Azalea (who she’s never met) and the things she had to say were…well check out her quote below:

[T]here’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record. Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F*cking moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.

Oh wow. LOL

But what did Iggy do to her right?

When brought to Iggy’s attention, her response is fantastic:

I don’t know her.

If she mean it in the literal sense – it’s truth!

I assume she meant it in the shady way.

Can’t we all just get along ladies??

