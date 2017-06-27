‘Fuller House’ Season 3 to Premiere on 30th Anniversary of ‘Fuller House’

Fuller House is getting a very special premiere date this year.

The spinoffs third season will air EXACTLY 30 years after Full House first aired on television.

Can you say “we’re old”?

Netflix announced the premiere date Monday on Instagram.

September 22, 2017 — the 30th anniversary of the debut episode of FULL HOUSE, and SEASON 3 of FULLER HOUSE drops on Netflix. I'm having a drink that night!! A post shared by Jeff Franklin (@fullerhouseguy) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

In case you don’t remember when Full House made its debut, it was Sept. 22, 1987. (Um, I wasn’t even born you guys!)

Season 3 will drop on September 22, 2017.

If this special moment isn’t enough to bring Mary Kate or Ashley Olsen back to reprise their role of Michelle, I don’t know what is.

Will you be tuning in for a 3rd season with the Tanners?