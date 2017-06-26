The Cook County Soda Tax is Coming… Here’s What You Should Know!

If they could, Cook County would tax you for breathing.

This new tax isn’t as extreme but it definitely will affect you, especially if you enjoy some soda or juice once in a while.

Starting Saturday, July 1, there will be a new tax on fountain drinks, both bottled and canned.

With Cook County consuming roughly a billion liters of soda every year, it’s safe to say a lot of people will be affected.

Many people argued the tax was a good way to reduce soda consumption and improve health, including diabetes and obesity and while that may be the case, the extra penny per ounce (.67 cents for a two-liter bottle) will bring in an estimate $200 million a year.

Don’t drink soda? Doesn’t matter. The tax also includes low-calorie drinks, fruit juices that aren’t 100% fruit, iced tea, lemonade, sports drinks, energy drinks. Basically, everything you drink besides water.

The tax is only specific to Cook County so prices will remain normal in Lake, McHenry, DuPage and Will.

It does not apply to those receiving benefits from the food stamp program.