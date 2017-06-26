See The List : Where To See Fireworks for the 4th of July

The 4th of July is coming and the celebrating and fireworks have already started!
Check out the list below of every where (and where) they’re happening:
Where to see 4th of July Fireworks for 2017
Algonquin
Algonquin Founders’ Day
Algonquin Lakes Park
1401 Compton Dr.
July 30 at 9:00 p.m.
Antioch
Antioch July 4th Celebration
Williams Park
874 Main Street
July 4 at Dusk
Arlington Heights
Arlington Park July 4 Fireworks
Arlington Park Race Track
2200 Euclid Avenue
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Aurora
Aurora Independence Day Fireworks
RiverEdge Park
360 N. Broadway Street
July 4 at 9:35 p.m.
Barrington
Barrington 4th of July Festival
Barrington High School
616 West Main
July 4 at Dusk
Bartlett
Bartlett Fourth of July
700 S. Bartlett Road
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Batavia
Batavia July 4th Sky Concert Fireworks
Engstrom Park
Millview Drive and West Main Street
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Bensenville
Bensenville LibertyFest
Redmond Recreational Complex
735 E. Jefferson
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook All American Celebration
Bolingbrook Golf Club
2001 Rodeo Drive
July 4 at Dusk
Bridgeview
Bridgeview July 3rd Celebration
Bridgeview Park District
8100 S Beloit
July 3 at Dusk
Buffalo Grove
Buffalo Grove Independence Day Fireworks
Village Hall Campus
48 Raupp Blvd.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Burbank
Burbank Park Independence Day Celebration
77th and Narragansett East
July 1 at 9:30 p.m.
Burr Ridge
Burr Ridge July Fourth Fireworks
Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Rd.
July 3 at Dusk
Chicago
Navy Pier Fireworks
Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Chicago Heights
Chicago Heights Spectacular Fireworks
Bloom High School’s north soccer field
101 West 10th Street
July 3 at 9:00 p.m.
Country Club Hills
Fireworks Celebration
Country Club Hills Theater Campus
4200 West 183rd Street
Country Club Hills, IL 60478
July 4 at 7:00 P.M.
Alcohol prohibited.
Crystal Lake
Fireworks on Crystal Lake
1200 S. McHenry Ave.
July 2 at Dusk
Downers Grove
Downers Grove July 4 Fireworks
Zigfield Troy Golf
1535 75th Street
July 4 at 9:30 p..m.
East Chicago, IN
East Chicago Fireworks
East Chicago Marina Boardwalk
3301 Aldis Street
July 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Elk Grove
Elk Grove Lions Club Fireworks
Lions Park
Lions Drive & Elk Grove Blvd.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Evanston
Evanston 4th of July
Sheridan Rd & Church St
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Evergreen Park
Evergreen Park Parade and Fireworks
Duffy Park
9101 S. Ridgeway
July 3 at Dusk
Frankfort
Frankfort 4th of July Celebration
Main Park
400 W. Nebraska St.
July 4 at Dusk
Glencoe
Glencoe July 4 Celebration
Lakefront Park
55 Hazel Ave.
July 4 at 9:00 p.m.
Glenview
Glenview Fourth of July
Gallery Park
Patriot & Navy Blvd.
July 4 at Dusk
Glenwood
Glenwood July 4th Celebration
Glenwoodie Golf Club
19301 State St.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Hazel Crest
Hazel Crest Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Oak Hill Park
171st & California
July 4 at Dusk
Highland, IN
Highland 4th of July Fireworks
Homestead Park
8099 5th Street
July 4 at 9:00 p.m.
Highland Park
Highland Park Independence Day
Wolter Field
1080 Park Ave. W.
July 4 at Dusk
Hobart, IN
Hobart Parade and Fireworks
Festival Park
111 East Old Ridge Drive
July 4 at Dusk
Huntley
Huntley 4th of July Fireworks
Diecke Park
Route 47 and Mill St.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Joliet
Joliet 4th of July Fireworks
Bicentennial Park
201 W. Jefferson St.
July 1 at Dusk
Kirkland
67th Annual Kirkland 4th of July Festival
290 South St.
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Lake Forest
Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks
Deerpath Community Park
400 Hastings Rd.
July 4 at Dusk
Lake Zurich
Lake Zurich Independence Day
Paulus Park
200 South Rand Rd.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Lansing
Lansing July Fourth
Lan-Oak Park
180th and Arcadia St.
July 4 at Dusk
Lemont
Independence Day Extravaganza
Centennial Park
16028 127th Street
July 3 at Dusk
Libertyville
Libertyville Fireworks
Butler Lake Park
500 Lake Street
July 4 at 9:15
Lockport
Lockport 4th of July Fireworks
Dellwood Park
IL-171, Lockport, IL 60441
July 3 at 8:00 p.m.
Lyons
Lyons 4th of July Parade & Fireworks
Veterans Park
46 St. & Lawndale Ave.
July 4 at Dusk
McHenry
Independence Day Fireworks
Peterson Park
4300 Peterson Park Rd.
July 1 at Dusk
Merrillville, IN
Hidden Lake Park Independence Day Celebration
Hidden Lake Park
6355 Broadway
July 3 at 9:00 p.m.
Midlothian
Thunder over Midlothian
Memorial Park
14500 S. Sawyer
June 30 at 9:30 p.m.
Morton Grove
Morton Grove Days
Harrar Park
6250 Dempster
July 4 at Dusk
Morris
Grundy County Fair
Grundy County Fairgrounds
8890 IL-47, Morris, IL
July 2 to follow 6:30pm show
July 3 at Dusk
Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival
Melas Park
1326 W. Central Road
June 30 at 9:45 pm. & July 4 at Dusk
Mundelein
Mundelein Community Days
Kracklauer Park
100 N. Seymour Ave.
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Munster, IN
Munster Independence Day
Centennial Park
900 N. Centennial Park Drive
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Naperville
Ribfest Fireworks
Knoch Park
724 S. West Street
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Northbrook
Northbrook 4th of July
Meadowhill Park, Velodrome
Maple Ave.
July 4 at Dusk
Northlake
Leydon Township Annual Firework Show
Behind West Leyden High School
1000 N. Wolf Road
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Oak Brook
2015 Taste of Oak Brook
Oak Brook Sports Core Grounds
800 Oak Brook Road
July 3 at Dusk
Oak Forest
26th Annual Oak Fest
159th and Central
July 4 at Dusk
Oak Lawn
Oak Lawn Fourth of July
Richards High School
10601 Central Ave.
July 4 at Dusk
Oak Park
Oak Park Parade and Fireworks
River Forest High School Football Stadium
201 North Scoville Ave.
July 4 at Dusk
Orland Hills
Orland Hills Party in the Park
Kelly Park
16670 S Haven Ave.
June 24 at 9:30 p..m.
Orland Park
Orland Park Independence Day
Centennial Park
15600 West Ave.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Palatine
Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest
Community Park
July 3 at Dusk
Palos Heights
Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration
Memorial Park | Fireworks over Lake Katherine
76th Ave. and College Drive
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Plainfield
Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks
Bruce Ponti Park
13909 S. Budler Road
July 1 at Dusk
Romeoville
Romeoville Independence Day
Village Park
900 W. Romeo Rd.
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Roselle
Roselle Fireworks
Lake Park High School West
500 West Bryn Mawr Ave.
July 3 at Dusk
Rosemont
Rockin’ In the Park Concert & Fireworks
MB Financial Park
5501 Park Place
Every Thursday through August 31, including July 4
Round Lake Beach
Round Lake Beach Fireworks
Cultural Center Outdoor Stage
2007 N. Civic Center Way
July 4 at Dusk
Skokie
Skokie Parade and 3D Fireworks Fest
Niles West High School
5701 Oakton St.
July 4 at Dusk
South Holland
South Holland Fourth of July
Veterans Memorial Park
160th Place and South Park Ave.
July 4 at 9:10 p..m.
Streamwood
Streamwood 4th of July
Dolphin Park
S. Park Blvd.
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
St. Charles
St. Charles 4th of July
Pottawatomie Park
8 North Ave.
July 4 at Dusk
Summit
Independence Day Celebration
Summit Park
5700 S. Archer Road
July 3 at Dusk
Thornton
Thornton Independence Day
Hubbard Park
100 Hubbard St.
July 4 at Dusk
Tinley Park
Tinley Park Park District’s 4th of July Celebration
McCarthy Park
16801 S. 80th Avenue
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Warrenville
Warrenville Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks
Cerny Park
3S258 Manning Avenue
July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Waukegan
Waukegan’s July 4th Fireworks Show
Downtown Waukegan
Waukegan Lakefront
July 4 at Dusk
Westmont
Ty Warner Park
July 4 at Dusk
Wheaton
Wheaton Fourth of July Celebration
Graf Park
1701 Manchester Rd.
July 3 at Dusk
Wheeling
Wheeling Fourth of July
Chicago Executive Airport
1020 Plant Road
July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Wilmette
Wilmette Independence Day Fireworks
Gillson Park
Sheridan Road and Michigan Ave.
July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Winnetka
Winnetka Fourthfest Fireworks
Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
July 4 at 9:20 p.m.
Woodstock
Fireworks Display
Emricson
1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road
July 4 at Dusk
Zion
Zion’s 4th of July Festival
Shiloh Park
2400 Dowie Memorial Drive
July 4 at 9:30 p.m.