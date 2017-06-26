RECAP: The B96 Pepsi SummerBash “Stole the Show”

The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash took place this Saturday at the Allstate Arena and despite the cooler weather, things were burning up inside.

That could have just been Zedd’s pyrotechnics – which quite possibly broke a few fire code violations when they went off several times during his set – but I’ll say it was the incredible artists that took the stage.

Side-note, if you ever stand on stage, be prepared, THOSE THINGS CAN MELT YOUR FACE OFF, even when you’re wearing Urban Decay makeup setting spray. I’m speaking from experience.

Before the hottest concert of the summer kicked off though, fans were pre-gaming outside at the B96 Pre-Bash.

Dunkin’ Donuts was outside giving away free coffee, our mix masters were setting the vibe and you could get your energy up by doing a little bungee jumping.

Once doors opened, the energy inside the arena went from 0 to 100 real quick.

Cheat Codes opened up the show with a very “hyped up”set. You may have heard of them considering their song “No Promises” is doing big things on the charts.

Take it from us, these guys, with their wild stage presence, are going to change up the EDM game. (They’ll be at Lolla this summer if you need another fix).

Dua Lipa took the stage next and after her performance, no one was scared to be lonely.

The singer, who is already a superstar in Europe, has been taking the US by storm with hit after hit, most recently collabing with Martin Garrix and Major Lazer.

Girl power didn’t stop there – Noah Cyrus followed Dua Lipa and kept the crowd alive kicking it off with “Stay Together,” her anthem of the summer.

The crowd seemed to be feeling it because while she skipped the expletives in the song, they were quick to scream it out, much to her amusement.

Her set wouldn’t be complete without her hit “Make Me (Cry),” which for the record, makes us dance more than it makes us cry.

However, Noah was so emotional after the dreamy show she said we made HER cry!

Then came the highly anticipated Hailee Steinfeld, who shined on the stage in her beaded hoodie.

The seasoned Summer Bash veteran never disappoints and as someone who has seen her grow as a performer on stage, she just gets better every time.

Steinfeld sang hits like “Most Girls” and “Starving” as the crowd sang right along with her.

In the middle of it all, Liam Payne hopped on stage with his Cubs jersey to perform his first solo single “Strip That Down” for the first time in Chicago.

The girls went wild and really, we don’t blame them… have you seen his thrusting dance moves?

You know he used to be in 1D? Now he’s out, free.

Camila Cabello was the middle of the former One Direction sandwich and she came with gifts for her followers – 3 BRAND NEW SONGS.

Yep, in her first solo performance in Chicago, she debuted three new spankin’ songs: Havana, OMG and Never Be The Same.

She even asked fans which ones they liked the most on Twitter so go vote:

She also performed her new one “Crying in the Club” but once again, there was no crying, just serious slaying.

Then based on the screams it was time for the man, the Irish lad, the Niall Horan.

Horan grooved on stage with his guitar belting out “Slow Hands,” “This Town” and even a cover of Julia Michaels’ “Issues.”

We’ve seen Zedd before at our Summer Bash and we know, he always delivers a show worthy of a dance party.

Laser lights, confetti, that fire that melted my makeup – it was all there and the crowd was feeling it, jumping up and down and almost losing it when he dropped his hit “Stay” with Alessia Cara.

Jason Derulo, another seasoned vet, gave the word “live performance” a new meaning as he dabbed and foot-worked on stage, performing some of his BIGGEST hits.

Look, in case you weren’t aware, Jason has a lot of hits and his show left me so wired, I couldn’t help but dance back to the meet and greet area.

You haven’t enjoyed “Swalla” fully unless you’ve seen it live and twerked it out with Jason’s audio guy on the side of the stage… just saying.

Also… he took his shirt off. It was lit.

Kygo “stole the show” as the final act of the night and the audience was all a part of it.

When entering the Allstate Arena, everyone was handed a special bracelet, courtesy of Kygo’s team, which lit up the arena at specific moments in the song.

It was magical and his tropical house beats took us on a private island that we were really sad to leave.

The only thing keeping us from spiraling into “post-concert syndrome” this Monday is the thought that the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash is roughly 5 months away.

