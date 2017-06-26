Watch Migos’ Pre-Show Altercation with Joe Budden at BET Awards

By Jon Wiederhorn

Migos won the Best Group award and staged a commendable performance at the BET awards, but not everything went right for the headline-grabbing rappers.

During the pre-show segment, the group got into it with the host of ‘Everyday Struggle’ and his team. DJ Akedemiks asked Takeoff why he didn’t have a verse on Migos’ hit single “Bad and Boujee.” His choice of words was questionable though since he called the situation a ‘running joke.’

The rapper shot back, “You said I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee.’ Does it look like I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee?'” The situation escalated since the question and answer was repeated. then, Akademiks tried to bring down the tension level by explaining that the group worked so well as a unit that it doesn’t sound like he’s not on the track.

That answer wasn’t good enough for Migos. Joe Budden tried to cool everyone off by saying, “Alright, we gotta wrap this up though.” Altercation averted? Nope. Akademiks wrapped up the segment politely enough, calling Migos one his “favorite groups,” then the shoving began. Both sides stepped in to join in before security broke everything up. No one was injured or arrested.

