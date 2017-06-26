Louis Tomlinson Announces Second Single “Back To You” With Bebe Rexha

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha have confirmed the rumors!

No, they aren’t dating but they ARE teaming up for a new single…. a single Bebe teased while cooking “basic girl pasta” in our Culinary Kitchen!

At the time she said, “It’s a really massive record. We just finished it and it’s about to come out in a month or so and it’s amazing. It’s probably one of my favourite songs I’ve ever been a part of in my whole career,” and we all THOUGHT it was going to be someone from One Direction, since the boys were all starting their solo, 1D-less careers.

Louis finally confirmed the track on Twitter writing, “Really excited for you all to hear the new single,” alongside a picture of himself and Bebe on the Doncaster football field.

The single will be titled “Back to You,” his follow up to “Just Hold On” with Steve Aoki.

“Got a good feeling about this one,” Louis later added on Twitter and we believe him, Bebe is known for making HIT after HIT.

How could this collab be ANY different? (She’s also giving country a whirl with an upcoming collaboration ft. Florida Georgia Line!)