Backstage at #SummerBash: Will Noah Cyrus’ Family Have Their Own Reality Show?

June 26, 2017 10:27 AM By Lizzy Buczak
The J Show chatted with B96 Pepsi #SummerBash artist Noah Cyrus backstage this weekend.

With so many of the Cyrus children dabbling in entertainment, the question of whether or not they would ever follow in the footsteps of the Kardashian’s and do a reality show came up.

“Noooo,” she exclaimed, “not a reality show.”

Instead, she offered up an alternative,”how about a family album” she asked.

Noah also talked about what inspired her to pursue a singing career and re-lived her very first Bash when Miley was performing.

