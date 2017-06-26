Backstage at #SummerBash – Hailee Steinfeld Gives Us an Update on ‘Transformers’ Spin-Off ‘BumbleBee’

Seasoned veteren Hailee Steinfeld stopped by to chat with The J Show backstage at the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash.

The singer revealed that Chicago holds a special spot in her heart because it was where she first sang in front of her parents.

And even though she’s grateful her music career has taken off, she can’t forget about her first love acting.

Bailee dished about her upcoming role in the movie Bumblebee, which is a spin-off to Transformers.

“So it is the spinoff to Transformers and we start shooting in a couple of weeks,” she said.

How is she preparing for the role? Binge-watching all the movies as a point of reference.

Watch the video below and see J Niice completely fan girl. We feel you Jay!