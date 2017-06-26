B96 Cares! Never Leave A Young Child In A Hot Car!

Parents never think they’ll forget their baby or child in the car, but even great parents can forget a sleeping child in the back seat.

Most people don’t realize that a child’s body temperature can rise up to five times faster than an adult’s.

Even with moderate temperatures, the inside of a car can heat up to well above 110 degrees in minutes.

But with summer upon us, and daytime temps in many areas across the country shooting well above 90, vehicles will heat up even faster.

To make sure this never happens to your child, check out http://www.safercar.gov. B96 Cares!