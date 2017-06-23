Buy Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash at the Allstate Arena Box Office! Doors @ 5:15pm/ Show @6:15pm SHARP 

Niall Horan Rides Roller Coasters at Six Flags Ahead of #SummerBash Performance

June 23, 2017 2:14 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Niall Horan, six flags, Summer Bash

What does Niall Horan do when he’s in Chicago a few days before the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash?

He goes to Six Flags, obviously.

The singer hung out at Six Flags Great America, according to the theme parks Twitter.

They even posted a photo of him having the time of his life on X-Flight.

A few eagle-eyed fans even spotted the “Slow Hands” singer and were lucky enough to ride on a coaster with him.

Now that’s what we call a GOOD DAY!

Twitter revealed that he also rode Raging Bull and had a bloody good time.

Think you’ll see any other Bash artists there this weekend?

See him perform at the bash THIS SATURDAY. Tickets available at the Allstate Arena box office.

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live