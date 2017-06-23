Niall Horan Rides Roller Coasters at Six Flags Ahead of #SummerBash Performance

What does Niall Horan do when he’s in Chicago a few days before the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash?
He goes to Six Flags, obviously.
The singer hung out at Six Flags Great America, according to the theme parks Twitter.
They even posted a photo of him having the time of his life on X-Flight.
A few eagle-eyed fans even spotted the “Slow Hands” singer and were lucky enough to ride on a coaster with him.
Now that’s what we call a GOOD DAY!
Twitter revealed that he also rode Raging Bull and had a bloody good time.
Think you’ll see any other Bash artists there this weekend?
