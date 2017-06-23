Niall Horan Rides Roller Coasters at Six Flags Ahead of #SummerBash Performance

What does Niall Horan do when he’s in Chicago a few days before the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash?

He goes to Six Flags, obviously.

The singer hung out at Six Flags Great America, according to the theme parks Twitter.

They even posted a photo of him having the time of his life on X-Flight.

Look who visited Six Flags Great America! You never know who will come visit the park! #SixFlags😍🎢😍 pic.twitter.com/R3NOyTssJa — SF Great America (@SFGreat_America) June 23, 2017

A few eagle-eyed fans even spotted the “Slow Hands” singer and were lucky enough to ride on a coaster with him.

Niall at Six Flags Great America – June 22nd -S pic.twitter.com/6GU7dpYteE — 1D Updates (@WW1DUpdates) June 23, 2017

Now that’s what we call a GOOD DAY!

Twitter revealed that he also rode Raging Bull and had a bloody good time.

Think you’ll see any other Bash artists there this weekend?

22/06 – Nuevas fotos de Niall Horan en el parque de atracciones "Six Flags Great America" en Gurnee, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/tZndjZp4OT — 1D UPDATES BCN (@1DUPDATESESP) June 23, 2017

See him perform at the bash THIS SATURDAY. Tickets available at the Allstate Arena box office.