[Listen] Snapchat’s CREEPY Update Locates All Your Friends

Be careful when you’re snapping! The new Snapchat update features “Snap Map” which allows you to see where ALL your friends are snapping from. The map gets SO detailed that is locates you friends to the exact street crossings. YIKES! Don’t worry, you can turn the feature off by putting it in ghost mode.
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you’ll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country’s biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...