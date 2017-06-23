[Listen] Snapchat’s CREEPY Update Locates All Your Friends

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

June 23, 2017 6:45 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Be careful when you’re snapping! The new Snapchat update features “Snap Map” which allows you to see where ALL your friends are snapping from. The map gets SO detailed that is locates you friends to the exact street crossings. YIKES! Don’t worry, you can turn the feature off by putting it in ghost mode.

 

