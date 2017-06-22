ThrowbackThursday: #SummerBash Artists First B Bashes!

This Saturday at Allstate Arena is the annual B96 Pepsi Summer Bash! The event is a summer staple in Chicago and you can always expect a good mix of A-list artists with huge hits through up and coming artists with their first hit song out.

This year, Jason Derulo has a string of hits to perform at the Bash but back in 2010, his first hit ‘Watcha Say’ was just getting big when he performed his first Summer Bash:

2013 was the first time Zedd hit the Summer Bash stage. He was already a successful DJ/producer but now, everyone knows his face and he is a huge star. Check out his performance that year:

Camila Cabello‘s first Chicago performance as a solo artist will be o the Summer Bash stage Saturday. Her first go round was this past Jingle Bash with her old group Fifth Harmony:

So what new artist will return to a future B Bash as a huge superstar?? Dua Lipa? Cheat Codes? Noah Cyrus? Only time and talent will tell!

