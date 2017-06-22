Oreo Candy Canes Will Be Your New Christmas Tree Decoration

You may be enjoying your Oreo ice cream but come winter, you’ll be munching on Oreo candy canes!

Candy Hunting announced that Oreo Cookies & Creme Candy Canes will be a thing this holiday season.

“Christmas preview: New Oreo Cookies & Creme candy canes! I highly doubt these will taste like Oreos, but hey, why not brand everything with Oreo to boost sales,” they wrote on an Instagram photo.

Not everyone is a fan of the idea but those who are hope that they aren’t peppermint flavored Oreo’s!

Candy canes are taking on a whole new meaning this Christmas, that’s for sure.