Lorde Selling Autographed Lithographs for 24 Hours

The 24 hour sale is to celebrate what she calls “a magical release week.” June 22, 2017 10:05 AM
By Robyn Collins

Lorde is selling autographed lithographs of the cover art from her new album Melodrama.

The 24-hour sale is to celebrate what she calls “a magical release week.”

The lithographs are 12″×12″ and cost $20 plus shipping. You can order the prints on her personal website. The sale began at 11:00 p.m. last night (June 21), meaning that they will go off sale at around 11:00 p.m. tonight (June 22).

