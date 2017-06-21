That One Time I Played Drums With #SummerBash Artist Zedd…

Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

June 21, 2017 11:14 AM By Nikki
Zedd may be a zillionaire superstar DJ/producer but you would never know it. He is one humble,  down to earth dude.

Last time he was at the B96 studios I said…let’s play band. He was down, picked up the guitar and I got behind drums.

