“Supernatural” Spin-Off Being Eyed at The CW

Love Supernatural? Would you still love it without Jared Padelecki or Jensen Ackles?

A female-based spinoff of the series is being eyed at The CW!

This time, the spinoff – tentatively titled Wayward Sisters – would focus on Sheriff Mills (Kim Rhodes’ character).

The series will be introduced during an episode in season 13 and is rumored to focus on a group of troubled young women who were orphaned by a supernatural tragedy.

With Mills at the center, they join forces to take down the monsters that took everything away from them.

“Unlike the original series, which centers on a biological brothers, Wayward Sisters is about a sisterhood of girls in a foster family,” Deadline reports.

The publication believes that two existing characters, orphan Claire Novak and runaway Alex Jones, would also star in the series.

Supernatural writers and producers Andrew Dabb, Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia, and Robert Berens are behind the idea so you know at least they’ll stick to format.

Would you be interested in tuning into the spinoff?