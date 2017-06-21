[Listen] Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Searching For A Surrogate For Their Third Child

Showbiz Shelly
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided they want one more kid! However, this time they’re going to hire a surrogate. The couple will pay $45,000 total and work with an agency to pick the perfect person. Will North and Saint be excited for a new sibling??
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly