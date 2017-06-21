Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Searching For A Surrogate For Their Third Child

June 21, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided they want one more kid! However, this time they’re going to hire a surrogate. The couple will pay $45,000 total and work with an agency to pick the perfect person. Will North and Saint be excited for a new sibling??

 

 

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live