[Listen] Chicago Hosts Transformers: The Last Knight US Premiere

June 21, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Chicago hosted the US Premiere of the last installment of Transformers last night on the Chicago River. The red carpet was set on the river outside of the Lyric Opera. MTV hosted the red carpet with full cast attendance of Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Michael Bay and more!

Fans waited in line ALL day long to grab a seat at the Lyric Opera where the film was debuted. Michael Bay introduced the film and his team to amped the audience up hinting that this will be the end of the series.

Check out Transformers: The Last Knight in theaters everywhere now!

 

