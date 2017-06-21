Hawks’ Marian Hossa To Miss Season, May Never Play Again

Marian Hossa, three time Cup winner with the Hawks, may never play again. The Hawks announced today that he will miss this season and many reports from inside the organization say he will never play again.

Hossa released a statement today: “Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder. Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice.”

Hossa, who came over from Detroit before the Cup run, may be the most important free agent signing in Hawks history. The full statement from Hossa and the Hawks can be read here.

One of the most memorable moments from Hossa’s time in Chicago, the 2010 playoffs against Nashville. Series tied 2-2, Hawks down 1 late at home. Patrick Kane tied the game late with Hossa in the box, then this happened……