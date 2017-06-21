Backstreet Boys Offer Free Vegas Show Tickets in Exchange For Animal Foundation Donations

The only thing that makes the Backstreet Boys better is that they’re animal lovers!

The boys have partnered up with The Animal Foundation to help our fans and pups!

On Friday or Saturday, fans who make gift card donations at Petco or PetSmart of a minimum of $100 will RECEIVE two tickets to their “Larger than Life” Vegas show at Axis.

Donations can be made at at the Lied Animal Shelter, 644 North Mojave Road in Las Vegas, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m, gift cards must come with a receipt.

It seems that this sweet giveaway is only for those in the Las Vegas area at the time!

Donate $100 or more to @animalfndlv this Friday/Saturday to receive a pair of #BSBVegas tickets for Nov or Feb 🐶 https://t.co/QwJJmAOdsG pic.twitter.com/wgYMDd09e9 — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) June 20, 2017

“We typically see a rise in intakes at the shelter during the summer months and are currently at capacity,” The Animal Foundation Director Jeff Stilson said in a statement. “Donations are always a huge help and very appreciated. We thank the Backstreet Boys for their support in tackling this issue in our community.”

Brian Littrell said that they take advantage of every opportunity to give back.

“We hope our support draws awareness to help shelter animals and increase adoptions during the summer months when animals in Las Vegas most need our help,” he added.