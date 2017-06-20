PICS: Chicago Gears Up for “Transformers: The Last Knight” Premiere on the River

Sure, a red carpet on Hollywood Blvd. is cool but you know what’s cooler? A red carpet in the middle of the river in Downtown Chicago!

Chicago is gearing up for today’s star-studded premiere of “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Director Michael Bay is set to walk the floating red carpet along with Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel and Anthony Hopkins.

The red carpet is being set up on a barge on the Chicago River, right behind the Lyric Opera’s Civic Opera House, where the movie will premiere.

What is going on for #Transformers in the Chicago river?? pic.twitter.com/eoYPFkuEwy — Eric Dutram (@EricDutram) June 19, 2017

No street closures are expected.

The fifth installment had parts of the film shot in Chicago, which is why they are choosing to do the US premiere here.

Giant, inflatable #Transformers #TheLastKnight vehicles on the Chicago River? Michael Bay you so crazy! pic.twitter.com/QZGO6K9Umg — Elliott Serrano (@ElliottSerrano) June 19, 2017

The world premiere took place in London on Sunday.

Our very own Showbiz Shelly will be attending the premiere – who do you think she’ll rub elbows with?

Follow along on B96’s social media pages and Showbiz Shelly’s pages tonight!