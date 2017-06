The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc

The Ken doll got a makeover this week. Different sizes, outfits, skin tones and so on. One of the new Ken’s has a man bun. The internet promptly did what the internet does.

