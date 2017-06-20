Josh Peck Got Married and Didn’t Invite ‘Brotha’ Drake Bell

What’s happening brotha?!

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck got married over the weekend and fans were surprised to see that his co-star and lifelong friend Drake Bell was not in attendance.

No one was more upset than Drake however, who called his old friend out in a series of tweets, which have now been deleted.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear….” he wrote adding, “Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

No word on whether the guys had a falling out or why Josh decided not to invite Drake when he invited his Grandfathered co-stars John Stamos and Nicole Golfieri, the mom of 4-year-old twins Layla and Emelia, that play his daughter on the show.

Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you ❤️❤️ #couplegoals A post shared by Nicole Golfieri (@nicolegolfieri) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Also no word if TV sister Miranda Cosgrove, who played Megan, was invited.