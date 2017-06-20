Happy First Day of Summer/Last Day of School!

Is it a coincidence that the FIRST DAY of summer is the same day as the LAST DAY of school?

Nope, not at all.

So now that summer vacation has OFFICIALLY kicked in, what are you going to do?

We’ve created a list of things to help you unwind and welcome this much needed break!

1. Summer Bash

The perfect kickoff to summer is THIS WEEKEND at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash at the Allstate Arena. Get your tickets here.

2. Pools are Open

When I think of summer, I think of going to the pool. All pools are now open so enjoy a day lounging with your friends. Remember to bring the SPF though.

3. Water Park on the Lake

This might be the coolest thing opening in Chicago this summer. The floating water park is Indiana so pick a day and have your parents take you!

4. Free Museum Days

You can check out the Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago, or Museum of Science and Industry for FREE. See dates HERE!

5. Movies in the Park

Can you think of a better way to spend an evening than lounging on a picnic blanket, watching a movie in Millennium Park? Here’s the summer movie list schedule.

6. Reading Summer Program at your local library!

Join a summer book club! Books can take you on plenty of adventures this summer and they’ll keep your mind sharp!