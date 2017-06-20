Flight Crew Recreates “Toxic” On Board Airline Ahead of FIRST EVER Israel Show

All aboard Britney air.

One flight crew was so excited about Britney Spears’ upcoming show in Israel, they created a whole video dedicated to her.

Paying homage to her 2003 pop video “Toxic,” which is set on a plane, the crew lip sync and dance seductively through the aisle.

The pop princess is set to perform in Tel Aviv for the FIRST TIME EVER and people are so excited, they’ve even moved an election because of it.

The show falls on the same day of Israeli Labor Party’s primary election and the political system delayed the vote one day to July 4.

“We couldn’t hire enough security for the election because of the Britney Spears concert on July 3. There would also be a lot of traffic and roadblocks that would make it hard for the vote to go ahead,” Labor Party spokesman Liron Zach said.

Never underestimate the power of Ms. Spears.