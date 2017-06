Fall 2017-2018 TV Premiere Dates – Here’s When All Your Fave Shows Are Returning

If you’re anything like me, summer breaks are a drag simply because there is NOTHING to watch.

Sure, you could go outside and enjoy the weather but where’s the fun in that?

The good news is that before you know it, your favorite shows will be back on your TV screens.

To hold you over until then, fall TV premiere dates have already started rolling in so that you could set your DVRs.

Which show are you most excited for?!

NBC

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8pm The Voice

10pm The Brave

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8pm The Voice

9pm This Is Us

10pm Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8pm The Voice

9pm Law & Order: SVU

10pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8pm Superstore

830pm The Good Place

9pm Will & Grace

9:30pm Great News

10pm Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

9pm Dateline NBC

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8pm The Blacklist

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

8pm Blindspot

THE CW

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8pm Supergirl

9 pm VALOR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8 pm The Flash

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8 pm Riverdale

9 pm DYNASTY

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8 pm Supernatural

9 pm Arrow

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

8 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

9 pm Jane the Virgin

CBS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

730pm 60 MINUTES

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8pm The Big Bang Theory

830pm Young Sheldon

9pm Kevin Can Wait

930pm Me, Myself and I

10pm Scorpion

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8pm NCIS

9pm Bull

10pm NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8pm Survivor

9pm Seal Team

10pm Criminal Minds

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

730pm Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show

8:25pm NFL Thursday Night Footballl

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

8pm Macgyver

9pm Hawaii Five-O

10pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

10pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

8:30pm Wisdom of the Crowd

930pm NCIS: Los Angeles

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

8pm The Big Bang Theory

830pm 9JKL

9pm Kevin Can Wait

930pm Me, Myself and I

10pm Scorpion

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

10pm Madam Secretary

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

8pm Kevin Can Wait

830pm 9JKL

9pm Me, Myself and I

930pm Superior Donuts

10pm Scorpion

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

8pm The Big Bang Theory

830pm Young Sheldon

9pm Mom

930 Life in Pieces

10pm S.W.A.T