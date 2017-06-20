Cubs’ Javier Baez Bares ALL for ESPN Cover

Jake Arrieta isn’t the only Cub stripping down for ESPN’s “BODY ISSUE.”

Javier Baez decided to bare all for the issue and EVEN scored one of the covers, much to the joy of women everywhere.

The 24-year-old NLCS MVP is one of 23 athletes who will be featured in the issue.

His impressive picture, which shows off his World Series Championships tattoo, among other things, was shot on an iPhone, using the iPhone 7 Plus in Portrait mode

Curse-breaker. World Series champion. Cover star.@Cubs second baseman @javy23baez kicks off ESPN the Magazine's 2017 Body Issue. pic.twitter.com/m9y8vRRjZp — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2017

“The shoot took place in March in Coolidge, Arizona — about an hour outside Phoenix — in a World War II airport hangar in the middle of the desert, “said Dylan Coulter, who photographed Baez. “While this was very different from any shoot I had ever done, it was both creatively challenging and rewarding, and I was incredibly impressed with the capabilities of iPhone 7 Plus.”

In case you forgot what Arrieta’s nude cover looked like, you can check it out HERE.

Javy’s issue will be available on ESPN.com on July 5 and newsstands July 7.