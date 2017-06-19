Zedd Announces Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler
Zedd has announced North American dates for his Echo Tour this fall. The run begins this September in Vancouver and concludes in Guadalajara, Mexico, at the start of November.
The 11-show trek will take Zedd throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Grey and Lophiile will join Zedd on tour as openers. Pre-sale tickets will be available June 21 at 12 pm EST, while general tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 am local time.
Check out the full run of dates below.
9/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
9/30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
10/7 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
10/24 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
11/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
11/04 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Estudio Cavaret
