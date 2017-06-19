Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Re-Release Was Streamed More Than Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’

Katy Perry may have declared a ceasefire with Taylor Swift but this might be the fire that reignites it all over again.

According to ONTD, Taylor Swift’s re-release of her album 1989 was STREAMED more than Katy Perry’s 5th studio album, Witness.

Both standard and deluxe version of Taylor’s 1989 have reached more than 100 MILLION STREAMS on Spotify, after 9 days of being available! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/qS9WeccJCd — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) June 18, 2017

It seems like Taylor knew exactly what she was doing, dropping her music on Spotify the same day that Katy released her new album.

Witness did not get positive reviews from critics and was the 17th most streamed album in the USA during the first week.

Do you think Katy will now blame Taylor for sabotaging her release?

Did Taylor do it on purpose?

Swish swish bish.