Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ Re-Release Was Streamed More Than Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’

June 19, 2017 11:37 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Katy Perry may have declared a ceasefire with Taylor Swift but this might be the fire that reignites it all over again.

According to ONTD, Taylor Swift’s re-release of her album 1989 was STREAMED more than Katy Perry’s 5th studio album, Witness. 

It seems like Taylor knew exactly what she was doing, dropping her music on Spotify the same day that Katy released her new album.

Witness did not get positive reviews from critics and was the 17th most streamed album in the USA during the first week.

Do you think Katy will now blame Taylor for sabotaging her release?

Did Taylor do it on purpose?

Swish swish bish. 

