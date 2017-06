What the??? Was not expecting this. It has been been months since our beloved Princess Lea passed and now we know why.

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy has revealed heroin, cocaine, ecstacy, Prozac, Abilify, Lamictal oxycodone and methadone in her system when she passed. This lead to actual cause of death to be sleep apnea brought on by drug intake.

We are shocked!

The report also notes that Fisher had a history of bipolar disorder and a long history of drug use.